Madison Beer has a bop on her hands with this one! She just dropped her new song “Good In Goodbye,” and a video to go along with it. Really, it’s been stuck in my head since the first listen. Don’t let that little piano playing fool you at the beginning, this is no ballad. Madison even directed the video for this song. THE TALENT! Check it out below!

If you follow Madison on Instagram, you’ve noticed she’s been teasing the release of the song and video in a series of posts.

Now, mark my words when I say you’re about to see these lyrics in everyone’s Instagram caption this summer.

WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: