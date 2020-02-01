Entertainment News
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video

Madison Beer

Madison Beer has a bop on her hands with this one!  She just dropped her new song “Good In Goodbye,” and a video to go along with it.  Really, it’s been stuck in my head since the first listen.  Don’t let that little piano playing fool you at the beginning, this is no ballad.  Madison even directed the video for this song.  THE TALENT!  Check it out below!

If you follow Madison on Instagram, you’ve noticed she’s been teasing the release of the song and video in a series of posts.

this should only hurt a bit…

GOOD IN GOODBYE. DIRECTED BY ME. FRIDAY

Now, mark my words when I say you’re about to see these lyrics in everyone’s Instagram caption this summer.

