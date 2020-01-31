Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

Spill the Tea

Eminem Honored his boy- 50 Cent At the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Celebration

50 Cent finally got a star and his friend Eminem talked about knowing he was going to be a star from the very beginning because of his presence.

Congrats to 50 cent!

 

The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty

Jessica Simpson

Source: FameFlynet / FameFlynet

Jessica Simpson continues to make the media rounds promoting her new memoir “Open Book” most recently she revealed she was drunk on ELLEN when she was a guest and that she and Johnny Knoxville had feelings for each other when costarring in the Dukes of Hazzard remake. Jess says even tho she was married, Johnny would send her love notes and they formed an emotional bond and that they shared a kiss but nothing more physical than that.

 

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016 / Getty

Congrats to Ciara And Russell Wilson,they are Expecting Baby ‘Number 3’

The Seattle Seahawks QB and singer announced the news on Instagram with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. Simply writing  “Number 3.”

Well guaranteed that kid is going to be absolutely gorgeous!

 

London Celebrity Sightings - May 21, 2016

Source: Neil P. Mockford / Getty

 

So clearly those two have no trouble in this department, but Kim and Kanye have hired a love doctor.

They apparently are trying to put the spark back in their marriage and allegedly have been living separate lives.

They’ve been to counseling but need a little boost in the bedroom! How does one become a love doctor?

 

Spill the Tea  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 1 hour ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 3 hours ago
01.31.20
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani
Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!
 1 day ago
01.30.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Tina Fey Plans To Bring “Mean Girls” Musical…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Bachelorette Star, Tyler Cameron, Hosting New Luxary Dog…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Inducted Onto Wall Of Fame At…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
BTS Performs “Black Swan” On ‘The Late Late…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin
Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Share That They’re…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Michael Strahan for Women's Empowerment 2018
Michael Strahan Comes Forward About Tension With Kelly…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
HBO's 'The Defiant Ones' Premiere
DJ Khaled Defends Diddy’s Comments About Lack Of…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close