Watch JoJo Sing Britney Spears, Aaliyah & More During “Song Association”

JoJo has a voice of gold. Her tone and talent is unmatched. The younger generation doesn’t really respect or recognize real music. You know you’re getting old when you’re making statements like that about teenagers. Smh It’s the truth! JoJo should go down in history as one of the greats. She paved the way for a lot of your favorite artists. She walked so people like Ariana Grande could run. #NoShade. I’m excited to hear what Jo’ has been cooking up in the studio. We should be geting a new project from her any second now. (Looks at watch).

Check out one of her newest videos here:

