Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate Kobe Bryant At Lakers Game

I don’t follow sports, but I swear I love LeBron. I don’t see how people could hate on a man who carries himself with so much poise. This guy is incredible on and off the court. Tonight, he honored the beloved Kobe Bryant at the Lakers vs. Trailblazers game and was able to lift our spirits up. Instead of being sad, he wanted us to celebrate number 24. We need to continue to talk about how amazing Bryant was and try our hardest not to get sad about him leaving the earth in the flesh. He’s still here in spirit. Mamba Forever!

