Monday Motivation – 2/3/20

Monday’s can be like REALLY hard. To help you kick it into gear & start your week off just right, we share stories to help motivate you & inspire you!

  • Joe shared a story about a man that turned watching the Super Bowl into a way to help the homeless

  • McKinzie shared a speech that helps to get your life into gear & to help refocus without settling

  • Liv shared wise words from model, actress, and entreprenuaer, Emily Ratajkowski

