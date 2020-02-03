Monday Motivation – 2/3/20

Monday’s can be like REALLY hard. To help you kick it into gear & start your week off just right, we share stories to help motivate you & inspire you!

Joe shared a story about a man that turned watching the Super Bowl into a way to help the homeless

McKinzie shared a speech that helps to get your life into gear & to help refocus without settling

Liv shared wise words from model, actress, and entreprenuaer, Emily Ratajkowski

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 8 hours ago

