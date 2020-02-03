Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Beyond Fierce During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira proved age is just a number with their fierce halftime show at the SuperBowl!!!

Special guest Bad Bunny joined the fun for a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Jlo kicked off her portion of the performance with “Jenny From the Block” and “Ain’t It Funny.” and even danced on a pole to “Waiting for Tonight”…putting those skillz she learned from “Hustlers” to use!

A beautiful moment came when Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her and Shakira for a medley of “Let’s Get Loud.”

The ladies brought the heat celebrating with millions of people!

Demi Lovato kicked off Super Bowl LIV earlier with a gorgeous rendition of “The National Anthem” which she called a childhood dream.

Dreams really do come true!

