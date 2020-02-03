WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are They A Thing?

Well what is going on here?! What a weekend for G-Eazy. A video of his ex, Halsey, going off on a fan for heckling her about G was circulating. If that wasn’t enough, he may have a new girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. WHAT?! Yes, and there’s video proof that the two of them were getting cozy. Not just any video though, G-Eazy is making out with the side of Meg’s face. Yeah, you gotta check this video out for yourself…

Meg probably had to re-apply her makeup after that, I mean he literally sucked all that foundation off. But wait, THERE’S MORE! Apparently the two of them were dancing to “Closer,” which I remind you his ex Halsey is featured on…YIKES!

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy dancing in a club to Halsey’s collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Closer” pic.twitter.com/In7n9o3b1i — Moe Samir | Pop Culture & Music Expert (@TheMoeSamir) February 3, 2020

G has also posted a picture of Meg on Instagram with hearts in the caption.

Anyhow, of course Twitter has the jokes! People are saying this is Meg & G-Eazy…I can’t unsee it now!

I think megan and g eazy are cute together!!#Megan #GEazy pic.twitter.com/5m0AuuLDmL — Tajir the writer (@Assignmentbest1) February 3, 2020

But really…we gotta know, are you all a thing now or no?

Posted 3 hours ago

