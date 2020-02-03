Entertainment News
WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are They A Thing?

Ty Dolla $ign's 1st Inaugural 'Dolla Day'

Source: Keipher McKennie / Getty

Well what is going on here?!  What a weekend for G-Eazy.  A video of his ex, Halsey, going off on a fan for heckling her about G was circulating.  If that wasn’t enough, he may have a new girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.  WHAT?!  Yes, and there’s video proof that the two of them were getting cozy.  Not just any video though, G-Eazy is making out with the side of Meg’s face.  Yeah, you gotta check this video out for yourself…

Meg probably had to re-apply her makeup after that, I mean he literally sucked all that foundation off.  But wait, THERE’S MORE!  Apparently the two of them were dancing to “Closer,” which I remind you his ex Halsey is featured on…YIKES!

G has also posted a picture of Meg on Instagram with hearts in the caption.

💙💙💙💙

Anyhow, of course Twitter has the jokes!  People are saying this is Meg & G-Eazy…I can’t unsee it now!

But really…we gotta know, are you all a thing now or no?

