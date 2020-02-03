Entertainment News
Baby Nut Vs Baby Yoda

There were some pretty great commercials during the Super Bowl. There we a couple that really stuck out and people went nuts. Pun intended. #BabyNut People were compairing Baby Nut to Baby Yoda. I don’t think you can compare them. Baby Yoda is way cuter. I’m not saying that Baby Nut is cute but c’mon. He doesn’t compare to Baby Yoda. Below are the commercials that were played. Killing off Mr. Peanut as he risked his life to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. Then, his resurrection at Baby Nut. Mr. Clean and the Kool-aid pitcher were in attendance too! HAHA!

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

