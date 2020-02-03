Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True

This is so amazing! 11 years ago I wrote out a list of things I wanted or wanted to accomplish. I have so far done all but one of those things. Travel outside the US. I don’t even have a Passport! I know, I know. I’m getting one. Point is, when you write down the things in life you want or goals you want to achieve it triggers your mind to put a bit more focus on those things for you to achieve them. 10 years ago Demi Lovato did just that…

And of course, it happened yesterday and she KILLED IT! That girls got some serious pipes!

Related: WATCH: Demi Lovato’s Powerful ‘Anyone’ Grammys Performance

Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 20 mins ago
02.03.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are…
 10 hours ago
02.03.20
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Lebron james christmas day game
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Billie Eilish is Asking People to Stop Impersonating…
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Jojo
Watch JoJo Sing Britney Spears, Aaliyah & More…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 3 days ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani
Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350
 4 days ago
01.31.20
PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close