News
HomeNews

Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Premiere

“Masked. Not masked rapper.”-Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Lil Wayne is rock star, but for his debut on Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer, he chose to perform the hit song of an even bigger one.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the fourth season of The Masked Singer kicked off and while many were trying to figure out who some of the contestants are under those costumes, it was one that stood out immediately and that was the robot—who happened to be Lil’ Wayne.

“I did it for my kids,” Wayne said in his first Masked Singer interview sans mask. “Unexpected joy.”

Singing Lenny Kravitz’s 1993 hit “Are You Gonna Go My Way”, fans knew instantly that the robot character was none other than Mr. Carter’s but the judges seemed to be completely in the dark. From Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O to Flavor Flav, or Floyd Mayweather; the judges, which included Lil’ Wayne collaborator Robin Thicke, were seemingly lost on who was behind the mask.

 

Ultimately, Lil Wayne was the first to be voted off but his appearance definitely helped kick off the show’s new season. During his post interview Weezy revealed that although he had fun, the show was nothing like what he’s ever experienced before as a performer.

“I always hear everybody that does the show always talk about being how it is being behind the mask and all that,” Wayne said. “And how they feel by not being seen and having to go throughout a few days or whatever being, you know, all that stuff. I didn’t get that feeling. Only thing I felt under the mask was, like, it was heavy. It was all good but I still didn’t understand being behind the mask and feeling something different. I didn’t get that feeling.”

Wayne added that doing the show was “unlike any experience I’ve ever had musically,” noting that he’s “never done choreography” in his life.

Check out Weezy’s masked performance and post interview below.

Lil Wayne Channels Lenny Kravitz For Robotic Debut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season Premiere  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 20 mins ago
02.03.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are…
 10 hours ago
02.03.20
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Lebron james christmas day game
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Billie Eilish is Asking People to Stop Impersonating…
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Jojo
Watch JoJo Sing Britney Spears, Aaliyah & More…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 3 days ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Lets Curse Words Slip At The…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Paramount Pictures film 'The Lovebirds' stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani
Get A Good Laugh With “The Lovebirds” Trailer…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Lifelike Baby Yoda Replicas are Selling for $350
 4 days ago
01.31.20
PICS: Blackbear Is Now A Dad!
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close