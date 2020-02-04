Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!

Yo! First off let me say that I genuinely appreciate #TeamDiamond2020. Ya’ll always send me stories about the things you know I’m passionate about. Thanks, @blacknightHTX for sharing this news with me on Twitter. ABC 13 is reporting that “Hamilton” is coming to movie theaters on October 15, 2021 (brought to us by Walt Disney Studios). Disney knows how to make guap. They are going to take all of our money next year and then I’m assuming they’ll drop it on their app shortly afterwards. I ain’t mad at them! I’m looking forward to singing every word at iPic or Star Cinema Grill 😉 READ MORE.

