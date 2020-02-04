General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies & Frosting!

GM’s got that yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy, YUMMY, yummy. General Mills announced via their Dunkaroos twitter page that the epic 90’s snack is coming back this summer!I don’t even like sweets, but I remember loving Dunkaroos as a kid. It’ll be interesting to see if they taste as great as we remembered them. Things that I used to like at 10 years old are disgusting to me at the age of 30. For instance, I could eat Easy Mac 7 days a week back in the day and not get tired of it. What the hell was wrong with me? Lol
