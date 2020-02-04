Entertainment News
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies & Frosting!

General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies & Frosting!

GM’s got that yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy, YUMMY, yummy. General Mills announced via their Dunkaroos twitter page that the epic 90’s snack is coming back this summer!

I don’t even like sweets, but I remember loving Dunkaroos as a kid. It’ll be interesting to see if they taste as great as we remembered them. Things that I used to like at 10 years old are disgusting to me at the age of 30. For instance, I could eat Easy Mac 7 days a week back in the day and not get tired of it. What the hell was wrong with me? Lol

