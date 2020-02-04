Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her

Billie Eilish graced the cover Vogue and defended her relationship with Drake in the publication’s interview with her. The internet went wild after hearing that the 33-year-old was texting a then 17-year-old. Eilish first revealed in a Vanity Fair interview back in November 2019, “Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice.”

Her response to Vogue defended her relationship with Drake, “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now. Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.”

