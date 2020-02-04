Lizzo To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020

The first batch of big-name RODEOHOUSTON acts was announced in January but the Rodeo held off on naming three acts for the rest of the 2020 Rodeo calendar.

With Bun B making a major announcement from Elsik High School in Alief, it was confirmed that none other than Grammy-award winner Lizzo would be making her RODEOHOUSTON debut later this year!

Lizzo is the Black Heritage Day performer and will take the stage on Friday, March 13. Two more RodeoHouston concert reveals will happen later today at Houston area high schools. Tickets for the remaining three entertainers go on sale on February 6th.

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

