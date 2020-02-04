Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup

Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

The second of the three big RODEOHOUSTON announcements is in.

Marshmello is bringing all of the fun and energy when he hits the RODEOHOUSTON stage on March 20th! The announcement was made early Tuesday morning at Sharpstown High School.

Marshmello joins Lizzo on the loaded RodeoHouston entertainment lineup. Lizzo is set to be part of Black Heritage Month on March 13th. There’s one more announcement to come later today and that performer will perform on March 6th. You can see the full RodeoHouston lineup here.

RELATED: WATCH: Marshmello &amp; Kane Brown Perform on Ellen

RELATED: Lizzo To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020

RELATED: Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma

marshmello , RodeoHouston

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 54 mins ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 13 hours ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 14 hours ago
02.04.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 15 hours ago
02.03.20
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her
 15 hours ago
02.04.20
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True
 21 hours ago
02.03.20
Baby Nut Vs Baby Yoda
 22 hours ago
02.04.20
WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Lebron james christmas day game
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Billie Eilish is Asking People to Stop Impersonating…
 4 days ago
02.01.20
Jojo
Watch JoJo Sing Britney Spears, Aaliyah & More…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
117 New Emojis Revealed for 2020
 4 days ago
01.31.20
PICS: People Are Building Baby Yoda Snowmen
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close