Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup

The second of the three big RODEOHOUSTON announcements is in.

Marshmello is bringing all of the fun and energy when he hits the RODEOHOUSTON stage on March 20th! The announcement was made early Tuesday morning at Sharpstown High School.

Marshmello joins Lizzo on the loaded RodeoHouston entertainment lineup. Lizzo is set to be part of Black Heritage Month on March 13th. There’s one more announcement to come later today and that performer will perform on March 6th. You can see the full RodeoHouston lineup here.

