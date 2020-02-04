Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer

This is such sad news. Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in the original 90210 and Charmed, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Shannen told ABC News’ Amy Robach on Good Morning America. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” My Thoughts and prayers are with her! F%#K Cancer
Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2015.
View this post on Instagram
Ct scan to do mapping for radiation plan. This scared me so much. Not sure why. Was supposed to get it with contrast but the minute they started looking at which vein to use I started crying. Full panic attack. Sometimes, you just get sick of being poked. And that's ok. I cried. I felt sorry for myself for a minute. Then stopped and reminded myself of how lucky I am. Thank God my new radiation oncologist decided to try without contrast so I would calm down. So…. one panic attack down and mapping done!! Now to actually start radiation… #cancerslayer #warrior #fightlikeagirl #blessed
