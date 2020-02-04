Entertainment News
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?

Camila Cabello

Did Camila Cabello chop off her hair?!  Is it a wig?  I gotta know!  Camila is currently working on shooting a live-action remake of Cinderella, and took some time to show her fans some love on Instagram.  She posted the below photo while on set of an upcoming music video with noticeably short hair.  Either way, it looks super cute short!  Check out her post below!

hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it – I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like…. ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH 🥺 here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon… how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕💕

