Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride Night!

Jmac's 1st Pitch

Source: Jokedasmoke / JokeDaSmoke

via OutSmart Magazine

What an incredible idea! Often times, I talk to my straight friends and family members about the importance of inclusion. We cannot progress as a human race until those who aren’t being marginalized decide to speak up for those who are. I’m looking forward to the Astros’ first ever Pride Night at Minute Maid Park on June 24. This is an awesome way to bring the city of Houston even closer together than what we already are. My prayer is that these types of events continue to happen with other companies and sports teams.

READ MORE on OutSmartMagazine.Com

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Astros , Baseball , Houston , LGBTQ , Pride Night

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 1 hour ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 7 hours ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 8 hours ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 8 hours ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 10 hours ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 22 hours ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 23 hours ago
02.04.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 24 hours ago
02.03.20
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her
 24 hours ago
02.04.20
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True
 1 day ago
02.03.20
Baby Nut Vs Baby Yoda
 1 day ago
02.04.20
WATCH: G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Cozy Up…Are…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
WATCH: Madison Beer’s ‘Good In Goodbye’ Video
 4 days ago
02.01.20
Lebron james christmas day game
Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close