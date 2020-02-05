Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride Night!

via OutSmart Magazine

What an incredible idea! Often times, I talk to my straight friends and family members about the importance of inclusion. We cannot progress as a human race until those who aren’t being marginalized decide to speak up for those who are. I’m looking forward to the Astros’ first ever Pride Night at Minute Maid Park on June 24. This is an awesome way to bring the city of Houston even closer together than what we already are. My prayer is that these types of events continue to happen with other companies and sports teams.

