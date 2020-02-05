Selena is head diving into the beauty industry announcing her new cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. She revealed the news on Twitter and Instagram saying, “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other, and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.” Rare Beauty will be exclusively sold in Sephora stores this summer! You can sign up for email updates here and also follow Rare Beauty on Instagram!

Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/fWZQqyqrW9 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 4, 2020

Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 16 hours ago

