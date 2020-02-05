Rockets Trade Clint Capela, Gerald Green In Massive 4-Team Trade

The Rockets were definitely going to be busy before the trade deadline on Thursday and late Tuesday night, they pulled off a blockbuster.

The team traded starting center Clint Capela, reserve center Nenê and forward Gerald Green and acquired Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-team trade.

Capela and Nenê were shipped to the Atlanta Hawks while the Denver Nuggets got Green, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick. The Timberwolves received Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Malik Beasley Jarred Vanderbilt and a first-round pick from the Hawks.

Additionally, the Rockets acquired the Warriors’ 2024 second-round pick from the Hawks.

Capela, who has missed time with a foot injury, averaged 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season. For his career, he has averaged 12.2 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Green, a hometown talent, has missed the majority of the year with a broken foot. Over his 12-year NBA career, he’s averaged 9.7 points per game.

In return, the Rockets get a talented wing defender in former Rocket Covington who was a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2017-18 and Bell, who won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

