Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the British Asian Trust

So Prince Charles has named Katy Perry an ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity. Ummm, how did this happen exactly? Prince Charles founded the charity that helps fight poverty and inequality in South Asia. Perry had apparently met the Prince last year, and she then learned about the charity. As ambassador, Perry will help support the charity’s work to end child trafficking in India.
In an Instagram post, Perry states ” I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia.” She continues, “Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs.”
So pleased to be appointed by HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse as ambassador for @thebritishasiantrust Children’s Protection Fund. In my role, I will primarily focus my spotlight on helping find solutions to end child trafficking. India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with, and in addition to my work as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of South Asia. Every child matters and has the right to basic human needs. You can start the help by donating at the link in bio.
Perry isn’t the only British Asian Trust ambassador. Fellow musician Naughty Boy is also an ambassador.
Our talented ambassadors and supporters at the #BritishAsianTrust Annual Royal Dinner tonight to show support for our #MentalHealth #AntiTrafficking #Livelihoods #Education work. @natasha.poonawalla @katyperry @russellpeters @naughtyboymusic Neelam G. https://t.co/lduQnZWXOx
This isn’t the first child based organization Perry is involved in. She’s also an ambassador for UNICEF.
