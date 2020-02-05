News
Disney+ To Bring Back ‘The Mandalorian’ For Season 2

We would've preferred a second season to 'Watchmen' but that's neither here nor there...

Star Wars 'The Mandalorin'

Source: Disney / Star Wars

Even though last December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left a sour taste in the mouths of hardcore Jedi fans across the globe, Disney+’s The Mandalorian has left subscribers clamoring for more, and it seems like they’ll get their wish.

According to Hypebeast, Disney’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger confirmed that Baby Yoda will indeed be returning for more intergalactic adventures and the best part about it? The wait won’t be long! Word around town is that season 2 of The Mandalorian will be landing some time in October of 2020.

While this is great news for fans of the new Star Wars series, it seems like Disney might be risking doing a bit too much with the popularity of it’s latest hit. Even in the midst of fans asking that the Star Wars film franchise take a breather for a decade or two, it seems like Iger is planning on expanding it’s universe and giving some of it’s Mandalorian characters their own spinoffs.

Yeah, we’re not sure about alllll that. Given, Disney+ has locked down 28 million subscribers in it’s first three months of service (far more than their original 20 million they originally estimated), we’re not sure milking the Star Wars franchise for all it’s worth is going to go over well with many of the series loyalists. We understand that Disney has a set goal of 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, more Star Wars spinoffs doesn’t exactly mean more monthly customers.

Still, the streaming service should continue to see it’s audience grow substantially once it debuts it’s Marvel Cinematic Universe related series such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and it’s highly anticipated animated What If…? series (Marvel Zombies, y’all).

Are you excited about the second season of The Mandalorian debuting later this year? Let us know.

