High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To Tackle “Beauty & The Beast”

The creative minds behind High School Musical: The Musical: The Series have done it again! I fell off mid-season, but I’m going to pick up where I left off so I can be ready for Season 2. The kids of East High will be performing the Disney classic “Beauty & The Beast.” I always wondered what the plot would be for upcoming seasons. The set-up is reminiscent of Glee. This show could never run out of productions (especially with Disney’s extensive catalog of musicals). I don’t know if I wanna see more than four seasons of this program though. It needs to end eventually… just like high school.

