Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot! [TRAILER]

This is gonna be gooooood. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson will make an incredible team. I ain’t gon’ lie… I prefer to see my Chris Rock doing stand up, but I’m def going to support this new reboot of the thriller movie “Spiral.” I thought this was a brand new/original concept but at the same time… I don’t watch too many horror films. It stems from the Saw franchise. Check out the trailer below.

In case you’re wondering. Chris Rock and I are NOT related. Lol Everybody says we look alike and I’m sick of it! Leave us alone!!!

Spiral hits theaters May 15, 2020.

