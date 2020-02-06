Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot! [TRAILER]

88th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This is gonna be gooooood. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson will make an incredible team. I ain’t gon’ lie… I prefer to see my Chris Rock doing stand up, but I’m def going to support this new reboot of the thriller movie “Spiral.” I thought this was a brand new/original concept but at the same time… I don’t watch too many horror films. It stems from the Saw franchise. Check out the trailer below.

In case you’re wondering. Chris Rock and I are NOT related. Lol Everybody says we look alike and I’m sick of it! Leave us alone!!!

Spiral hits theaters May 15, 2020.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
chris rock , Samuel Jackson , Spiral

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 29 mins ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 12 hours ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 1 day ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Demi Lovato’s Dream Come True
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close