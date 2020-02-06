Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She Used To Be Mine” From Waitress

CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth

Source: New Soul Kitchen / CLEO TV

There’s not too many people who can give “She Used To Be Mine” from Waitress life and breath. This is a very difficult song to sing. Between me and you… I don’t even like when Sara Bareilles performs it…and she’s the one who wrote it. Lol My favorite rendition is Jessie Mueller’s.

I don’t know too much about Joshua Colley, but he did the damn thing. He sang his behind off.

If you ever find anything online related to musicals or theater please feel free to send it to me. I called talk about the arts all day/night long if I could.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos

broadway , Joshua Colley , Les Miserables , musical , Newsies , She Used To Be Mine , Waitress

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 1 hour ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 14 hours ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Hamilton
Broadway’s “Hamilton” To Hit Theaters In 2021!
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close