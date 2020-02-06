Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She Used To Be Mine” From Waitress

There’s not too many people who can give “She Used To Be Mine” from Waitress life and breath. This is a very difficult song to sing. Between me and you… I don’t even like when Sara Bareilles performs it…and she’s the one who wrote it. Lol My favorite rendition is Jessie Mueller’s.

I don’t know too much about Joshua Colley, but he did the damn thing. He sang his behind off.

If you ever find anything online related to musicals or theater please feel free to send it to me. I called talk about the arts all day/night long if I could.

