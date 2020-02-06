Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group

Taylor Swift recently signed a global publishing deal that will extend her partnership with Universal Music Publishing group. UMG already serves as Taylor’s recorded music partner, but this deal will also bring Taylor’s songwriting rights to UMG. Swift had previously been signed with Sony/ ATV Music Publishing, which was a deal she signed when she was 14-years-old. Swift stated in her Instagram announcement, “It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.” See her post below!

This comes after Taylor’s very public battle with her former label and Scooter Braun to own her masters.

