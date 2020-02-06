Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Taylor Swift recently signed a global publishing deal that will extend her partnership with Universal Music Publishing group.  UMG already serves as Taylor’s recorded music partner, but this deal will also bring Taylor’s songwriting rights to UMG.  Swift had previously been signed with Sony/ ATV Music Publishing, which was a deal she signed when she was 14-years-old.  Swift stated in her Instagram announcement, “It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”  See her post below!

This comes after Taylor’s very public battle with her former label and Scooter Braun to own her masters.

Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 29 mins ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 3 hours ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 17 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close