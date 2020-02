Amber called in for Group Therapy because her best friend is getting proposed to & she thinks her bestie is going to HATE the way her boyfriend is planning on doing it. Amber now wants to tell her bff about it before it happens. How does she got about this and should she do it???

listen & watch below:

Group Therapy: Amber Wants To Spoil Her BFFs Proposal! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: