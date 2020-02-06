News
HomeNews

Chris Rock Stars In New Trailer To ‘Saw’ Spinoff ‘Spiral’

Jigsaw might be dead and gone but Pookie lives!

Spiral artwork

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

In the mid 00’s the Saw film series went from one of the most gory and interesting horror franchises to over the top and often predictable. Now two years since Lionsgate tried to revive the franchise with Jigsaw, a new question has come into that equation: Can Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson breathe new life into a dead horse?

Though we don’t know who originally asked that question, Chris Rock has taken it upon himself to answer it as he’s leaving behind his hallmark comedy genre to enter the world where Billy the clown puppet roams on a minibike.

Starring Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, the teaser trailer to Spiral finds Banks (G-G-G-G-Uniiit! Sorry, couldn’t help ourselves) stumbling upon a new case where police officers are being targeted by someone who seems to be continuing the work of Jigsaw. Death traps along with scary priority mail packages are the the name of the game and after Samuel L. Jackson asks “You wanna play games, muthaf*cka?” we find Banks looking real strung out while in a situation that made the original Saw a cult classic.

Real talk, this looks pretty good.

Peep the first trailer to Spiral: From The Book of Saw below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come May 15.

Chris Rock Stars In New Trailer To ‘Saw’ Spinoff ‘Spiral’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 32 mins ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 3 hours ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 17 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close