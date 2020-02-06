Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes

So much for getting Lizzo tickets if you tried this morning.

The 3x Grammy-award winner’s RodeoHouston debut sold out in a matter of minutes, even after some fans waited in the virtual line since the morning. Tickets had gone on sale at 10 a.m. and less than ten minutes later? Gone.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is set to perform on March 13 which is Black Heritage Day inside NRG Stadium. The Houston native not only attended and graduated from Alief Elsik High School, but she also played in the band and did the same at the University of Houston. It’s here where she discovered her love of music and found her voice.

The top five selling RodeoHouston shows so far this concert season were Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi, and Ramon Ayala before Lizzo. Expect THAT to change as time progresses.

Lizzo was announced as a trio of Friday performers along with Marshmello and Chance The Rapper earlier this week.

