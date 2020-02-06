Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes

Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

So much for getting Lizzo tickets if you tried this morning.

The 3x Grammy-award winner’s RodeoHouston debut sold out in a matter of minutes, even after some fans waited in the virtual line since the morning. Tickets had gone on sale at 10 a.m. and less than ten minutes later? Gone.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is set to perform on March 13 which is Black Heritage Day inside NRG Stadium. The Houston native not only attended and graduated from Alief Elsik High School, but she also played in the band and did the same at the University of Houston. It’s here where she discovered her love of music and found her voice.

The top five selling RodeoHouston shows so far this concert season were Chris StapletonCody JohnsonWillie NelsonJon Pardi, and Ramon Ayala before Lizzo. Expect THAT to change as time progresses.

Lizzo was announced as a trio of Friday performers along with Marshmello and Chance The Rapper earlier this week.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper To Perform At RodeoHouston 2020

RELATED: Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup

chance the rapper , lizzo , marshmello , RodeoHouston

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 33 mins ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 3 hours ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 17 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close