Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24

Staples Center has previously hosted memorial services for Nipsey Hussle & Michael Jackson

Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month has been set. The city of Los Angeles will hold the public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center, per the Los Angeles Times.

It is not lost on Kobe fans that the numbers 2 and 24 represent the playing numbers of Kobe’s daughter Gianna and Bryant for the second half of his career.

After nearly a month worth of tributes across the city and world for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, parents, coaches, and players on the Mamba Academy basketball team.

For a week following the crash, fans grieved at L.A. Live at Staples Center, creating murals, leaving flowers and other items which Bryant’s widow, Vanessa loved. She requested that some of them be delivered to her personally.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

He added, “It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

It’s the latest major memorial service to take place in Staples Center in many months. Nipsey Hussle‘s memorial service was held in the venue as was Michael Jackson‘s in July 2009. Ticket information has yet to be made available for Bryant’s service.

RELATED: Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate Kobe Bryant At Lakers Game

RELATED: Even The Staples Center Isn’t Big Enough For Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life

Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 3 hours ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 6 hours ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 2 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 2 days ago
02.04.20
General Mills Shareholders To Vote On Use Of Genetically Modified Organisms In Its Products
General Mills Announces Epic Return Of Dunkaroos Cookies…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Best Super Bowl 2020 Commercials
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close