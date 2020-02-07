Watch This Epic Violin Version Of Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”

It’s songs like Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” that keeps me feeling young. Normally, I can’t vibe with these new school artists but I rock with Roddy. I also have a huge appreciation for live music. At The Rice Middle School/La Escuela Rice I played the coronet. I was in last chair… but that’s besides the point! Lol Everybody wasn’t meant to read sheet music. God didn’t bless me with that gift. This violin cover brought to us by Dsharp and Ezinma is pretty freakin’ dope. Check it out below.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram