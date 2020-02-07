Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In "Intentions" Video Feat. Quavo!

Justin Bieber - Changes Cover

Source: Def Jam Records / Def Jam Records

Justin Bieber’s new “Changes” album is gonna be amazing. This kid doesn’t make bad works of art. When he first came out, I slept on him heavy. I thought he was just a little teeny bopper and was going to be a one hit wonder. Boy, was I wrong. This “Intentions” video featuring Quavo is touching. It always warms my heart when I see people of all races coming together and helping out our neighbors (even if they look different than we do).

Changes is available on Valentines Day.

