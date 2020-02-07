Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In “Intentions” Video Feat. Quavo!

Justin Bieber’s new “Changes” album is gonna be amazing. This kid doesn’t make bad works of art. When he first came out, I slept on him heavy. I thought he was just a little teeny bopper and was going to be a one hit wonder. Boy, was I wrong. This “Intentions” video featuring Quavo is touching. It always warms my heart when I see people of all races coming together and helping out our neighbors (even if they look different than we do).

Changes is available on Valentines Day.

