Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

An Ohio Pastor Wants To Sue The NFL Over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!

 

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

 

A Cleveland Pastor is has gathered up all of his faith and has met with an attorney with strong conviction and intention to sue the NFL. Pastor Dave Daubenmire is not pleased with what he calls, the porn show, that appeared on his television screen during the halftime show of Superbowl LIV.

According to NBC4i.com, Pastor Daubenmire, who is a former central Ohio high school football coach turned online Christian talk show host, said, “I was appalled at what I saw — what I thought was a porn show — at halftime during the Super Bowl. My greatest complaint isn’t the halftime show itself. It’s the fact that the NFL gave no warning.  Here we are watching a football game, next thing you know, a porn show breaks out.’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The halftime show featured performances from Latina superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Daubenmire isn’t arguing with anyone’s first amendment rights but did say, “However, it’s not about me, it’s about the innocent children.  Maybe there wasn’t a parent in the room to change the channel. Put a warning up there, cautioning parents that some of the content you might see might not be suitable for young children.  I personally resent the fact that they invaded the privacy of my home with stuff I would never look at it if I had a choice.”

Daubenmire says he has met with an attorney and plans to move forward with his suit against the NFL. This isn’t his first time being involved in a lawsuit, in the late 90’s, he was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayer with his coaching at a public school. He is also no stranger to controversy, check out this video below about his personal views on interracial marriage.

 

 

The Latest:

An Ohio Pastor Wants To Sue The NFL Over Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

super bowl liv

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In “Intentions”…
 18 hours ago
02.06.20
Art od Cool 2019
Watch This Epic Violin Version Of Roddy Ricch’s…
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 1 day ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 3 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 3 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Did Camila Cabello Chop Off Her Hair?
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Palms and Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub Grand Opening
Marshmello Added To RodeoHouston Lineup
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close