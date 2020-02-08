YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count” Video

Don’t judge a book by it’s cover… and don’t judge this song by it’s first verse. I watched while scratching my head. I didn’t understand why YelloPain was using his platform to perpetuate a stereotype. It was definitely a great way to grab a viewer’s attention. “My Vote Dont Count” is a phrase that I have heard from the younger generation far too frequently. I try my best to enlighten them, but it seems as though they already have their mind made up and my suggestions fall on deaf ears. Hopefully this video inspires a few future voters.

