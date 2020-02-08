Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count” Video

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019

Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

Don’t judge a book by it’s cover… and don’t judge this song by it’s first verse. I watched while scratching my head. I didn’t understand why YelloPain was using his platform to perpetuate a stereotype. It was definitely a great way to grab a viewer’s attention. “My Vote Dont Count” is a phrase that I have heard from the younger generation far too frequently. I try my best to enlighten them, but it seems as though they already have their mind made up and my suggestions fall on deaf ears. Hopefully this video inspires a few future voters.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston On Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
2020 Election , America , My Vote Dont Count , usa , Vote , YelloPain

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show
Watch How The Pussycat Dolls “React” To Rising…
 30 mins ago
02.07.20
Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count”…
 1 hour ago
02.07.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In “Intentions”…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Art od Cool 2019
Watch This Epic Violin Version Of Roddy Ricch’s…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 1 day ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 3 days ago
02.05.20
Selena Gomez Announces New Beauty Brand, ‘Rare Beauty’
 3 days ago
02.05.20
Jmac's 1st Pitch
Astros To Host Their First Ever LGBTQ Pride…
 3 days ago
02.04.20
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Cancer
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Bachelor Drama: Why Victoria F’s Cosmo Cover Got…
 3 days ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close