Justin Bieber Performs “Yummy” And “Intentions” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber returned to the Saturday Night Live stage in preparation for his Changes album that drops this upcoming Friday. As last night’s musical guest, he decided to do things a little differently with his musical choices.

First, he did a two-part version of “Yummy,” featuring a double bassist, a cellist, and an acoustic guitarist. Not before long, the backing track kicked in and Bieber sprung into his traditional dancing and singing self. For his second performance, Quavo joined him to perform the recently released track “Intentions”. Watch both performances below!

Bieber’s Changes, his first album in almost five full years, arrives on Friday.

