Liv covers the murders that occurred in the late 1970s in Speedway, Indiana. 4 young employees went missing in what they thought was a petty theft robbery…their lifeless bodies were found a day later 20 miles away in a field.

listen & below:

#PODCAST Murder Monday: The Burger Chef Murders was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: