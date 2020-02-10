Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

James Corden, Missy Elliott, & More To Join Camila Cabello In ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello

Source: Brittany Rader / Brittany Rader

The cast for the upcoming Cinderella film keeps getting bigger and better!  Some new additions that are noteworthy, James Corden, Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan.  I mean, talk about star power!  Minnie Driver will play Queen Beatrice, and Missy will play the town crier.  As for Corden, Mulaney, and Ranganathan, they are cast as Cinderella’s mice.

Previously announced cast members include Camilla Cabello as Cinderella,  Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the King.  Really this line up is looking incredible!

The film is said to not necessarily be a live-action remake, but rather a “comedy musical re-imagining” of the Disney classic.  Filming will begin this month, and it’s set to hit theaters February 5, 2021.

James Corden, Missy Elliott, & More To Join Camila Cabello In ‘Cinderella’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

camila cabello , Cinderella , James Corden , Missy Elliott

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
LISTEN: Halsey ‘Experiment On Me’ From ‘Birds of…
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
James Corden, Missy Elliott, & More To Join…
 4 hours ago
02.10.20
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 19 hours ago
02.10.20
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Performs “Yummy” And “Intentions” On ‘SNL’…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show
Watch How The Pussycat Dolls “React” To Rising…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count”…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In “Intentions”…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Art od Cool 2019
Watch This Epic Violin Version Of Roddy Ricch’s…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 4 days ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 5 days ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 5 days ago
02.05.20
SINGAPORE-MALAYSIA-FILM-HOMOSEXUALITY-CENSORSHIP
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series To…
 5 days ago
02.05.20
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry Ambassador of the…
 5 days ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close