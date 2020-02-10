If you missed the Oscars last night, you missed a beautiful performance from Billie Eilish. Billie and her brother/ musical partner, Finneas, performed a cover of “Yesterday” (yes, The Beatles classic) at the 2020 Academy Awards. Billie really knocked it out of the park! She performed during the “In Memoriam” portion of the awards show, which honored Hollywood icons like Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, and Kobe Bryant. Her rendition of “Yesterday” was the perfect choice for a solemn moment.

And if you missed Billie on the red carpet, she was decked out in Chanel…

From her fit to her performance, @billieeilish was an absolute 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 at last night's #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/H61bQ70zDP — MTV (@MTV) February 10, 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform ‘Yesterday’ At Oscars was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 23 hours ago

