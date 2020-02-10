WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform ‘Yesterday’ At Oscars

If you missed the Oscars last night, you missed a beautiful performance from Billie Eilish. Billie and her brother/ musical partner, Finneas, performed a cover of “Yesterday” (yes, The Beatles classic) at the 2020 Academy Awards. Billie really knocked it out of the park! She performed during the “In Memoriam” portion of the awards show, which honored Hollywood icons like Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, and Kobe Bryant. Her rendition of “Yesterday” was the perfect choice for a solemn moment.
And if you missed Billie on the red carpet, she was decked out in Chanel…
