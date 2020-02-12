Is This Rumor About Amir Diamond True?

Chileeeeeee. Give me a break! People really have no time on their hands. It must have been a slow news day. Over the weekend, someone was making conversation with me at a Houston bar in Montrose and claimed that they heard Kandi Eastman (Majic 102.1) is not really my mom. Lol I have heard A LOT of rumors about me, but this particular one takes the cake! I have no reason to lie about who I’m related to…and neither does she. Even a blind person can look at us and see that I’m practically her doppleganger. If The Sweet Talker didn’t give birth to me…. puhleeeeeease tell me who did. Lol SMH

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram