Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On Broadway!

2017 BLI Summer Jam

Sabrina Carpenter’s Singular Act II was one of my top 10 favorite albums of 2019. When you get a chance check out her song “Exhale.” It describes how I felt about life last year.

 

Sabrina is going to be perfect for the role of Cady Heron in the “Mean Girls” musical on Broadway. Her stint lasts from March 10- June 7 so we have time to plan a little summer trip to NYC to witness this.n If she does well, Tina Fey should let her play the character for the movie-musical as well. I loooooove me some Sabrina Carpenter. READ MORE On Playbill.Com

