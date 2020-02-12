Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On Broadway!

Sabrina Carpenter’s Singular Act II was one of my top 10 favorite albums of 2019. When you get a chance check out her song “Exhale.” It describes how I felt about life last year.

via Playbill.com:

Sabrina is going to be perfect for the role of Cady Heron in the “Mean Girls” musical on Broadway. Her stint lasts from March 10- June 7 so we have time to plan a little summer trip to NYC to witness this.n If she does well, Tina Fey should let her play the character for the movie-musical as well. I loooooove me some Sabrina Carpenter. READ MORE On Playbill.Com

