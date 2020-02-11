Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World

On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

In December of 2019, Disney debuted it’s latest Star Wars attraction, ‘Rise of the Resistance,’ which had raving reviews highlighting how immersive the experience felt. Disney will be taking that to a whole new level in 2021 when it opens it’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Reservations for the hotel will open later this year. It’s described as a “two-day and two-night vacation [that] is an all-immersive experience that will take you to a galaxy far, far away in a way that only Disney could create.” Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, elaborates on the hotel in this video:

This looks pretty legit – like you’re going to feel like you’re actually in space! There is no comment yet on how much it will cost to stay aboard the starcruiser.

‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform ‘Yesterday’ At Oscars
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
LISTEN: Halsey ‘Experiment On Me’ From ‘Birds of…
 23 hours ago
02.10.20
James Corden, Missy Elliott, & More To Join…
 23 hours ago
02.10.20
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Performs “Yummy” And “Intentions” On ‘SNL’…
 2 days ago
02.09.20
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show
Watch How The Pussycat Dolls “React” To Rising…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count”…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Justin Bieber - Changes Cover
Justin Bieber Helps Make Lives Better In “Intentions”…
 5 days ago
02.06.20
Art od Cool 2019
Watch This Epic Violin Version Of Roddy Ricch’s…
 5 days ago
02.06.20
Singer Lizzo wearing an Atelier Versace dress, Rene Caovilla shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo’s RodeoHouston Show Sells Out In Minutes
 5 days ago
02.06.20
Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group
 5 days ago
02.06.20
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, Sweet Tooth
Watch Joshua Colley Kill This Cover Of “She…
 6 days ago
02.05.20
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Chris Rock Trades In Comedy For “Spiral” Reboot!…
 6 days ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close