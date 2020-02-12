Amber Rose Gets Two New Tattoos… ON HER FOREHEAD! [VIDEO]

Amber Rose’s beauty cannot be denied. This lady is gorgeous; from the body to the smile to the laugh to the personality. There aren’t too many women who can pull off a buzz cut and still be every straight guy’s fantasy. Shoot, if we’re being honest… she’s my fantasy too and I’m gay! Lol

I see a lot of negative opinions about her face too and although I tell my teenage cousins not to do it… it actually looks great on her! The only difference is… she has enough income to never work in the corporate world.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram