These Type Of Tik Tok Videos Are Addicting To Watch!

Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad

These singing videos are lowkey stupid, but it’s addicting. It makes me cringe because the person who isn’t performing is doing some horrible acting. They know damn well they knew their best friend or cousin had vocals. That jaw drop is not believable.

I’m getting older so maybe my opinion doesn’t matter, but I feel like I shouldn’t be on Tik Tok. I’ll let the middle and high schoolers have it. It is a dope way to stay connected to what’s going on with the younger generation, but you will not catch me on there 24-7. Sorry.

