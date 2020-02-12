Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentines Day Eve, Eve! This week is a week to love and be loved. But if you’re single, it feels like people everywhere are boo’d up and happy, except you. One Twitter user joked, “if ur sad about being single this valentines day, just remember that no one loves you every other day of the year as well.”

But don’t fret, ladies and gents, it’s just a man-made day. You can celebrate love, being and love and finding love anyway you want on any day you want. After all, any loving relationship starts with you loving and being with yourself first.

Fortunately, you aren’t the only one flying dolo this year, which means there are hella things to do even if you are alone today. Hit the flip for some fun things to do if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Baby Jonas! Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child…
 3 hours ago
02.12.20
Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re…
 6 hours ago
02.12.20
Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad
These Type Of Tik Tok Videos Are Addicting…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
2017 BLI Summer Jam
Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Amber Rose Cool Kicks
Amber Rose Gets Two New Tattoos… ON HER…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Amir Diamond & Kandi Eastman
Is This Rumor About Amir Diamond True?
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World
 2 days ago
02.11.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform ‘Yesterday’ At Oscars
 2 days ago
02.11.20
LISTEN: Halsey ‘Experiment On Me’ From ‘Birds of…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
James Corden, Missy Elliott, & More To Join…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Performs “Yummy” And “Intentions” On ‘SNL’…
 3 days ago
02.09.20
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show
Watch How The Pussycat Dolls “React” To Rising…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Dont Count”…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close