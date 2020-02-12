Baby Jonas! Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child With Joe Jonas

A Jonas baby is on the way!

Multiple outlets are reporting that Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together. The two have been married since last May. Per Just Jared, the couple is “keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

The last two we saw the pair was a few weeks ago at the Grammy Awards when Joe performed with his brothers and he and Sophie graced the red carpet.

The two have been dating since 2016 and staged a rather fun surprise wedding in France as well as a more official ceremony in France.

