VIDEO: Camila Cabello feat. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Camila Cabello‘s “My Oh My” video with DaBaby is officially here and is a straight-up flashback to 1920s Hollywood.

Directed by legendary director Dave Meyers, Cabello plays an actress who is more than frustrated with the roles she’s been cast in. Luckily for her and one chance encounter with DaBaby (a director nonetheless), Cabello’s fortunes change and soon, she’s the leading lady of a Kill Bill inspired film, La Bonita Blade.

Watch the stylish music video for the track below.

