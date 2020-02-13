Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down “All I Want” From The High School Musical Series

I’m a big kid at heart. I have been glued to Disney+ ever since it launched. My favorite show on there is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. I thought it was going to be hard for Disney to revamp the franchise, but they did an incredible job with the fresh plot line. The original songs take the cake. I was blown away when I found out one of the lead actresses (Olivia Rodrigo) actually wrote “All I Want” by herself. Check out a scene from the story and a break down of the song below.

