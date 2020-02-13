Entertainment News
There’s A Horse That Plays Piano And He’s Actually Pretty Good! [WATCH]

Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations

Source: Eclipse Sportswire / Getty

Move over, Mozart. We need to add Murphy’s name to the history books! Someone needs to sign this horse to their record label ASAP. He plays beautifully. I don’t know about you, but I’d pay to go to his concert. Better yet… maybe we can add him to the list of performs at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. I can see it now; Lizzo playing the flute and twerking while the animal is on the keys. Check out this little snippet of what we could expect if my vision comes to fruition:

