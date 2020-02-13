Entertainment News
(No) Love Lost: Celebrity Couples That Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s Day 2020

Love is a pretty tricky thing. When it’s good, it’s gooood! But when it’s bad, sometimes it ends with the couple calling it quits. Unfortunately, that was the case for lots of celebs couples as 2019 wrapped up.

Grant it, some of the pairs that split ultimately found their way back to each other, like Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. Or Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley. Which further proves that love is such a strong force, it’s hard to get out once you’re in it. So when folks choose to get out of their love situations, it usually means that they’ve done all they could to keep the spark alive to no avail.

But that’s not to say that they can’t love again! Quite the contrary actually. Some of the folks on our list have already moved on to someone else, allegedly. Like Solange, who posted a heartfelt message about her divorce following rumors that she was spotted out with another man who was not her husband Alan Ferguson.

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways. i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.” – Solange

Much love to all the former couples on our list. And in honor of Valentine’s Week, let’s honor the couples and intimate loves that didn’t make it see 2020.

