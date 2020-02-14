Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

What Does This Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” Video Remind You Of?

Retro TV

Source: marinello / Getty

The video to “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas is finally out! Whoever was the set designer did their thing. I wouldn’t mind decorating my future pad like this. The retro theme had me thinking I was really in the 60’s. It also had me thinking I was watching 50 First Dates starring the hilarious Adam Sandler and beautiful Drew Barrymore. Check it out:

It’s still crazy to think that songs like this one are blowing up off of Tik Tok. Times are changing. It seems like we no longer need A&R. The people decide who’s hot and what’s not.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Arizona Zervas , roxanne , tik tok

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Mixing Liquids
Watch Audrey Mika Pour Her “Yellow Hearts” Out…
 17 mins ago
02.13.20
Retro TV
What Does This Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” Video Remind…
 2 hours ago
02.13.20
(No) Love Lost: Celebrity Couples That Didn’t Make…
 11 hours ago
02.13.20
Jennifer Anison Is Absolutely Stunning At 51 [PHOTOS]
 15 hours ago
02.13.20
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations
There’s A Horse That Plays Piano And He’s…
 23 hours ago
02.12.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down “All I Want” From…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Baby Jonas! Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad
These Type Of Tik Tok Videos Are Addicting…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
2017 BLI Summer Jam
Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Amber Rose Cool Kicks
Amber Rose Gets Two New Tattoos… ON HER…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Amir Diamond & Kandi Eastman
Is This Rumor About Amir Diamond True?
 2 days ago
02.11.20
‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World
 3 days ago
02.11.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish Perform ‘Yesterday’ At Oscars
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close