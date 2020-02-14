What Does This Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” Video Remind You Of?

The video to “Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas is finally out! Whoever was the set designer did their thing. I wouldn’t mind decorating my future pad like this. The retro theme had me thinking I was really in the 60’s. It also had me thinking I was watching 50 First Dates starring the hilarious Adam Sandler and beautiful Drew Barrymore. Check it out:

It’s still crazy to think that songs like this one are blowing up off of Tik Tok. Times are changing. It seems like we no longer need A&R. The people decide who’s hot and what’s not.

